Dedication to Emeritus Professor enhances picturesque Siu SDM Campus

An emeritus professor of the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine , known for his significant contributions to teaching, professional development and leadership, and devoted support of campus beautification efforts, now has a scenic dedication settled in front of one of the unique campus's historic buildings. The family of Dr. David Jenkins, with the support of SIU SDM Dean Bruce Rotter, DMD, and Director of Development Stephen Schaus, surprised their father with an engraved granite stone and a bench during a dedication ceremony held April 11. His children Ben Jenkins, of San Diego, Kathie Kreuger, of Oakville, Mo., and Tim Jenkins, of Edwardsville, spearheaded the effort and coordinated the surprise.

