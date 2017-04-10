Car causes nearly 2,500 people to lose power Tuesday evening

As many as 2,500 Altonians were without power for more than an hour Wednesday evening as the result of a car crash. Ameren Illinois Executive Director of Communications Brian Bretsch said those customers lost power shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after a car struck a utility pole in the 1800 block of Central Ave. He said crews were dispatched to the scene by 10:04 p.m. and power was restored to all customers by 10:55 p.m. after crews were able to assess the situation and make a switch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.