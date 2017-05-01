Calhoun Sheriff's Office announces ferry closures, Alton river levels predicted
The Brussels Ferry is closed due to debris in the river and the Golden Eagle Ferry will close at 9 tonight for flooding and remain closed until further notice, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said this afternoon. Volunteers were requested Sunday morning at Namoeki Township to fill sandbags with rising water levels near Pontoon Beach threatening some homes.
