Brighten the Block: Ameren Illinois joins City of Alton volunteers to brighten a neighborhood
When storms ravaged the area near State and Ninth Streets in Alton earlier this season, the power was gone, and it looked pretty dark, however, Ameren Illinois noticed it was not very well-lit even with power restored. To remedy this, volunteers from Ameren Illinois gave each resident in the area a door hanger offering the option to accept new energy-efficient LED light bulbs.
