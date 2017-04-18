Best Western Plus in Alton adds new s...

Best Western Plus in Alton adds new sign to freshen its outward look

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

With the arrival of the new train facility soon in Alton, the Homer Adams Parkway corridor is thriving for the hotel business. Best Western Plus Parkway Hotel at 1900 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is approaching its sixth anniversary in business on May 16. In fitting fashion today, it erected its new Best Western sign with a fresh logo in front of the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) 9 hr News Reporter 13
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Tue hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar '17 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,429,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC