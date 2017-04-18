Best Western Plus in Alton adds new sign to freshen its outward look

With the arrival of the new train facility soon in Alton, the Homer Adams Parkway corridor is thriving for the hotel business. Best Western Plus Parkway Hotel at 1900 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is approaching its sixth anniversary in business on May 16. In fitting fashion today, it erected its new Best Western sign with a fresh logo in front of the hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.