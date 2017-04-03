Beiser's Proposed IHSA Screenings Put in Place to Keep Families Safe
ALTON, Ill. Following legislation introduced by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, the Illinois High School Association , which employs referees and umpires at high school athletic events across the state, is implementing changes to help keep students safe by requiring background screenings on event officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant family members
|Tue
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC