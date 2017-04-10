Beiser passes legislation to protect nurses, state workers
SPRINGFIELD In response to the proposed layoffs of nurses in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, helped pass legislation that would prevent the department from reducing the number of medical and mental health employees they have. "Nurses go through years of training and are committed to treating their patients," Beiser said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|11
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|hardhead
|4
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar '17
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC