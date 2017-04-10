Beiser passes legislation to protect ...

Beiser passes legislation to protect nurses, state workers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD In response to the proposed layoffs of nurses in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, helped pass legislation that would prevent the department from reducing the number of medical and mental health employees they have. "Nurses go through years of training and are committed to treating their patients," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 8 News Reporter 11
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar '17 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC