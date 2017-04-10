An upscale nightclub bar in Jerseyvil...

An upscale nightclub bar in Jerseyville? Here's Proof

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

After seeing nightclubs in places as far-flung as London, San Diego and Miami Beach, Jerrod Capps asked why Jerseyville, Illinois could not have such a place. Proof, located at 111 State St., has been built from the basement as an upscale comfortable lounge area in Jerseyville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 8 News Reporter 11
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar '17 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC