Alton School District 'disappointed' in failure of One-Cent Sales Tax referendum
The County Schools Facilities Tax , or as it was commonly-known - the one-cent sales tax - was defeated by an extremely thin margin of 259 votes, losing 22,105 to 21,846. If it would have passed, sales taxes across Madison County for several retail items - with some exclusions such as unprepared food, automobiles and farm implements, among others - would have raised by one percent, or roughly a penny for every dollar spent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant family members
|Tue
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC