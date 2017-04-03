Alton School District 'disappointed' ...

Alton School District 'disappointed' in failure of One-Cent Sales Tax referendum

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The County Schools Facilities Tax , or as it was commonly-known - the one-cent sales tax - was defeated by an extremely thin margin of 259 votes, losing 22,105 to 21,846. If it would have passed, sales taxes across Madison County for several retail items - with some exclusions such as unprepared food, automobiles and farm implements, among others - would have raised by one percent, or roughly a penny for every dollar spent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grant family members Tue Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb '17 Sexy69 3
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 05 at 9:34PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC