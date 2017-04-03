Alton School District 'disappointed' in failure of One-Cent Sales Tax referendum

The County Schools Facilities Tax , or as it was commonly-known - the one-cent sales tax - was defeated by an extremely thin margin of 259 votes, losing 22,105 to 21,846. If it would have passed, sales taxes across Madison County for several retail items - with some exclusions such as unprepared food, automobiles and farm implements, among others - would have raised by one percent, or roughly a penny for every dollar spent.

