Alton Middle School to enchant audiences in CATS performances this weekend
Alton Middle School's theater department is taking a walk on the wild side for their upcoming performances of their spring musical, CATS. Performances will take place this Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m in the newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium at AMS, located at 220 College Ave. in Alton.
