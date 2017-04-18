Alton Middle School to enchant audien...

Alton Middle School to enchant audiences in CATS performances this weekend

Alton Middle School's theater department is taking a walk on the wild side for their upcoming performances of their spring musical, CATS. Performances will take place this Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m in the newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium at AMS, located at 220 College Ave. in Alton.

Alton, IL

