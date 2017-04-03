Alton Middle School Theater Department produces CATS
Alton Middle School's Theater Department presents its spring musical. Under the direction of Paul Herbert Pitts, CATS will be presented on Friday, April 21st and Saturday April 22nd at 7:00 PM nightly.
