Alton crash backs up traffic on Homer Adams Parkway Wednesday morning

23 hrs ago

Alton Fire & Rescue, Alton Police and Alton Memorial Hospital responded to a crash involving two Ford Sedans at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster. One injured in the crash was placed in a neck brace, but refused to ride to the hospital in an ambulance.

