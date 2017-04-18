Alton Craft Beer Week comes to town
Grab your friends and head out to Alton, Grafton and Bethalto for an epic craft beer experience during the Second Annual Alton Craft Beer Week April 22 through 29. Kick off Craft Beer Week on Saturday, April 22 by attending the inaugural Riverside Brews & Bites at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Sample locally brewed craft beers and indulge in beer infused food along the banks of the Mississippi River.
