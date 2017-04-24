A playground for everyone: Alton brea...

A playground for everyone: Alton breaks ground on new inclusive play area

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said the play area should open by the middle of June, after approximately six weeks of work. He said the weather must hold for at least five or six days, however, before work can really continue, but said all of the equipment has already been attained by the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) 16 hr ALiciab80 205
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Apr 25 News Reporter 14
Nathan Narup Apr 23 Jcp 1
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Apr 18 hardhead 126
Grant family members Apr 4 Mjean82 1
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar '17 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar '17 Stupidme 5
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at April 29 at 4:40AM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC