A playground for everyone: Alton breaks ground on new inclusive play area
Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said the play area should open by the middle of June, after approximately six weeks of work. He said the weather must hold for at least five or six days, however, before work can really continue, but said all of the equipment has already been attained by the city.
