19-year-old man convicted of murder in 11-year-old's death

Prosecutors say a southern Illinois judge has convicted a 19-year-old man of murder in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy. Madison County prosecutors say Ta'Mon F. Ford of Alton was convicted Tuesday after a bench trial in the 2016 death of Ronnell Jones.

