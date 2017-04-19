19-year-old man convicted of murder in 11-year-old's death
Prosecutors say a southern Illinois judge has convicted a 19-year-old man of murder in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy. Madison County prosecutors say Ta'Mon F. Ford of Alton was convicted Tuesday after a bench trial in the 2016 death of Ronnell Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|News Reporter
|14
|Nathan Narup
|Apr 23
|Jcp
|1
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Apr 18
|hardhead
|126
|Grant family members
|Apr 4
|Mjean82
|1
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar '17
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|hardhead
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC