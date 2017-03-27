Work to take place on Clark Bridge in Alton beginning Tuesday until April 5 during day
ALTON Those driving northbound or southbound on U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton will encounter some issues during the day beginning Tuesday and stretching to April 5. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced periodic daytime lane restrictions to begin between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, for northbound and southbound U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton. Weather permitting, one lane eastbound and one lane westbound will be closed at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday.
