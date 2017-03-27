Work to take place on Clark Bridge in...

Work to take place on Clark Bridge in Alton beginning Tuesday until April 5 during day

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON Those driving northbound or southbound on U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton will encounter some issues during the day beginning Tuesday and stretching to April 5. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced periodic daytime lane restrictions to begin between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, for northbound and southbound U.S. 67 on the Clark Bridge in Alton. Weather permitting, one lane eastbound and one lane westbound will be closed at intermittent times between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Mar 23 TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb '17 BeautyEyezz6624 10
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC