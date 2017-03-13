Werts Welding celebrates 60 years of ...

Werts Welding celebrates 60 years of being family-owned and staying local

With six decades of experience, eight locations across the country and more than 80 employees, Werts Welding and Tank Service still calls Wood River, Illinois home. Owner Dwight Werts said Wood River would always be home, because that is where the business began when his father started it in 1957.

