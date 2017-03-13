Werts Welding celebrates 60 years of being family-owned and staying local
With six decades of experience, eight locations across the country and more than 80 employees, Werts Welding and Tank Service still calls Wood River, Illinois home. Owner Dwight Werts said Wood River would always be home, because that is where the business began when his father started it in 1957.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mon
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC