Strong storms moving through the area

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. throughout most of Riverbender.com's coverage area, with warnings issued in Greene County at this time. A meteorologist from NWS in St. Louis said the storms will bring more heavy rain as well as gusts of wind upwards of 40 mph in Alton, but possibly more north in Jersey and Greene County, with gusts approaching as much as 60 mph.

