SIUE music students fundraiser set at Old Bakery Beer for Sunday
A fundraiser for Southern Illinois University' music students is set for 11:30 to p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. A total of 25 percent of all beer sales will be donated for scholarships for SIUE music students.
