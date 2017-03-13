SIUE music students fundraiser set at...

SIUE music students fundraiser set at Old Bakery Beer for Sunday

A fundraiser for Southern Illinois University' music students is set for 11:30 to p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Old Bakery Beer Co., 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. A total of 25 percent of all beer sales will be donated for scholarships for SIUE music students.

