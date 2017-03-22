SIUE Distinguished Service Award to J...

SIUE Distinguished Service Award to Johnetta Randolph Haley

Monday Mar 20 Read more: RiverBender.com

Alton native Johnetta Randolph Haley, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville emeritus professor and former administrator, is being honored with the University's Distinguished Service Award. SIUE will present the award to the musician, educator and community leader at the University's Spring 2017 Commencement on "Johnetta Haley was a mentor of mine as a music educator four decades ago and remains so to this day," said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook.

Alton, IL

