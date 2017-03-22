SIUE Distinguished Service Award to Johnetta Randolph Haley
Alton native Johnetta Randolph Haley, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville emeritus professor and former administrator, is being honored with the University's Distinguished Service Award. SIUE will present the award to the musician, educator and community leader at the University's Spring 2017 Commencement on "Johnetta Haley was a mentor of mine as a music educator four decades ago and remains so to this day," said SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Espirit
|204
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC