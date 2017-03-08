SIUE alumni-owned company G & G Anesthesia achieves explosive growth
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School alumni Kyle Griffith and Frank Grasso are making their mark in the local healthcare industry, achieving pioneering success in dual roles as nurse anesthetists and businessmen. Cape Girardeau native Griffith set the business plan in motion for Edwardsville-based G & G Anesthesia, LLC, while he was pursuing his master's of nursing/nurse anesthesia at SIUE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|21 hr
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Jan '17
|English Man
|9
|Outlaws MC (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Richard Rollo
|124
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC