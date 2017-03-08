SIUE alumni-owned company G & G Anest...

SIUE alumni-owned company G & G Anesthesia achieves explosive growth

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School alumni Kyle Griffith and Frank Grasso are making their mark in the local healthcare industry, achieving pioneering success in dual roles as nurse anesthetists and businessmen. Cape Girardeau native Griffith set the business plan in motion for Edwardsville-based G & G Anesthesia, LLC, while he was pursuing his master's of nursing/nurse anesthesia at SIUE.

