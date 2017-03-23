Sheriff Lakin announces Madison Count...

Sheriff Lakin announces Madison County Sheriff's Office has 53 AED's in service

On Friday, March 10, 2017, the Sheriff's Office said it put an additional 38 Automated External Defibrillator's into use. These were added to the15 already put in place in August 2016.

