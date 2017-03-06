Severe storms possible tonight as Sev...

Severe storms possible tonight as Severe Weather Awareness Week begins

This week marks the beginning of Severe Weather Awareness Week , according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis , and it is predicted to begin with a "squall line" of thunderstorms tonight. NWS St. Louis Meteorologist Charlie Kelly said storms predicted for Monday, March 6, 2017, into the early morning hours of Tuesday March 7, 2017, are going to hit the Alton area between 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Main threats with the thunderstorms are predicted to be damaging winds and large hail.

