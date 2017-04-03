Scores of seniors take charge of thei...

Scores of seniors take charge of their health

On Wednesday, March 22, more than 300 people took charge of their health at the Senior Healthcare Carnival in Alton. OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center was proud to be one of more than 50 exhibitors at the carnival, sponsored by the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus.

