Saint Anthony's Health Center offers free balance screening
For many people, dizziness and the fear of frequent falls severely affects their overall quality of life. To help people gain control of their balance, OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center is offering a free balance screening on Thursday, April 6. The screenings start at 1:00 PM at the Occupational Therapy Balance Center of OSF Saint Clare's Medical Office Building.
