Restaurants provide boost for new improvements at Gordon Moore Park with special day

Want an excuse to dine out for lunch or dinner? On Wednesday, March 22, 17 area restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales to help fund improvements to Gordon Moore Park in Alton, IL. Dining out at the participating restaurants in Alton, Cottage Hills and Bethalto will provide support for the new universal all-inclusive playground at the park, among other improvements including the new concession and restroom project planned adjacent to soccer fields and playground.

