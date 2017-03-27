Recreational marijuana? Not so fast, say local officials
People across the state have been paying close attention to Illinois General Assembly House Bill 2353 - a.k.a. the bill to end cannabis prohibition throughout the state. While many are celebrating what they see to be an end to a prohibition of a non-violent crime, some local officials are pushing the brakes in the interest of both public safety and state priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb '17
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC