PopUtopia Gourmet Popcorn & Treatery now open in Alton
ALTON, IL PopUtopia, a gourmet popcorn shop specializing in unique popcorn flavors and other sweet treats, is now open to the public. The shop quietly opened its doors on March 11. When you enter PopUtopia, you can expect to find a petite storefront with atomic-age dcor to match the name and logo and a wonderfully curated selection of sweet edibles.
