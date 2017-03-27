Mustache March4PD campaign concludes ...

Mustache March4PD campaign concludes this week with Bluff City Grill benefit concert

Local police departments, along with others in the region, are growing beautiful mustaches during the "Mustache March 4PD" fund-raising campaign, which will soon conclude. Steve Schwegel and a group of business friends and associates came up with the plan for the "Mustache March 4PD" fund-raising campaign.

