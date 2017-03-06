MCT plans series of open-house style ...

MCT plans series of open-house style public meetings in March

In an effort to gather public comments about proposed upcoming service changes, Madison County Transit will host a series of open house-style public meetings this month. At the meetings, staff will disseminate information about the proposed changes, answer questions and record all comments.

