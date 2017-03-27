'Make others blush, not bruise': Domestic Violence Awareness Walk...
As many as 85 people walked laps around the Alton Square Mall to march against domestic violence on Thursday night. The Domestic Violence Awareness Walk was put together following the gruesome murder of an Alton woman who was mutilated and tossed into the Illinois River in Hardin by her lover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb '17
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb '17
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC