Lewis & Clark dental programs boast 1...

Lewis & Clark dental programs boast 100 percent pass rates in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College's Dental Hygiene program posted 100 percent first-time pass rates for both clinical regional boards and written national boards for 2016. "This is the first time since 2007 and only the third time in Dental Hygiene program history for this accomplishment," said Dental Programs Coordinator Chris Hallstead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Thu TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC