Lewis & Clark dental programs boast 100 percent pass rates in 2016
GODFREY Lewis and Clark Community College's Dental Hygiene program posted 100 percent first-time pass rates for both clinical regional boards and written national boards for 2016. "This is the first time since 2007 and only the third time in Dental Hygiene program history for this accomplishment," said Dental Programs Coordinator Chris Hallstead.
