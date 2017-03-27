Let's Talk: Big Z interviews three of four Alton mayoral candidates

Local radio station WBGZ hosted a live broadcast of a debate between Alton mayoral candidates Scott Dixon, Joshua Young and current Alton Mayor Brant Walker during a special edition of its Let's Talk program Wednesday, March 29. The conversation was moderated by radio personality Mark Ellebracht who hosts the show. It was broadcast live, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and replayed in its entirety at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30, on WBGZ, which can be heard on both 1570 AM and 94.3 FM within the Riverbend area.

