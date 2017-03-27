Jessica Biel discovers her roots in Alton
Actress Jessica Biel made some surprising discoveries about her heritage during a visit to Alton last September. That new information, which changed what she thought she knew about her family's history, will air as part of TLC's hit show, "Who Do You Think You Are" Sunday, April 2, at 9 p.m. Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb '17
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC