Indoor shooting range possibly less than a month away from opening in Alton
After two moves and five years, Piasa Armory owner Scott Pulaski said he is within a month of one of his most ambitious dreams - an indoor shooting range in Alton, which will be open to the public. Pulaski started the brick-and-mortar business when he moved to 115 Market St. in Alton.
