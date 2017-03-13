IDOT discontinuing Alton Godfrey Study
"Concerns raised by local project stakeholders and partners" were cited regarding IDOT's plan to discontinue its Alton Godfrey Study. The Illinois Department of Transportation has decided to discontinue the Alton Godfrey Study at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
|Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Espirit
|204
|gang stalking
|Jan '17
|dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC