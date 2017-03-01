Haine, Beiser dedicate highway to fallen Marine
SPRINGFIELD State Senator Bill Haine and State Representative Dan Beiser have worked together to commemorate a portion of Illinois Route 140 from North Bellwood Drive to Prairie Street in Bethalto as the "LCpl. Kenneth Corzine Memorial Drive."
