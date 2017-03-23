Fresh pizza, Italian eats come to State Street corner: Nicky G's close to opening
Ryan and Dee Gehrs have taken the old Veloff Power Equipment Repair building at 1801 State St. and are making it into what will be a showcase for the Riverbend, so the excitement is real. Soon, Nicky G's will be hiring and open in the location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb 24
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC