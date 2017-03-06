Fists Up, Guns Down organizer charged...

Fists Up, Guns Down organizer charged with multiple gun and drug related felonies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

A man who organized a grassroots effort to quell gun violence in Alton has been charged with multiple felonies; including gun and drug-related charges. Brian E. Newman , 25, was charged on March 2, 2017, with six separate offenses for gun and drug-related charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan '17 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan '17 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan '17 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan '17 The Graduate 15
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,564 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC