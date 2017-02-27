Fists Up, Guns Down: Grassroots initiative trying to stop gun violence in Alton

Over the last few months, the Alton Police Department said they are investigating several instances of gunfire in the area near Ridge Street and Central , and one group of young men from the neighborhood say they are helping stop that violence through something much less dangerous - boxing. Fists Up, Guns Down , as it is called, is a grassroots DIY initiative concocted by Altonian Brian Newman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.