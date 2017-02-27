Fists Up, Guns Down: Grassroots initi...

Fists Up, Guns Down: Grassroots initiative trying to stop gun violence in Alton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Over the last few months, the Alton Police Department said they are investigating several instances of gunfire in the area near Ridge Street and Central , and one group of young men from the neighborhood say they are helping stop that violence through something much less dangerous - boxing. Fists Up, Guns Down , as it is called, is a grassroots DIY initiative concocted by Altonian Brian Newman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethany Jones Mon Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb 4 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan '17 dave 5
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Jan '17 English Man 9
Outlaws MC (Sep '09) Jan '17 Richard Rollo 124
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan '17 The Graduate 15
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC