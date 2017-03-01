Find your Luck O' the Irish in Downtown Alton at St. Pat's Day Fest
May the luck o' the Irish be with you in Downtown Alton Saturday, March 11 during the St. Pat's Day Fest. Fifteen businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment and games available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, businesses, restaurants and bars along Third Street, Broadway and State Streets in Alton will pull out all the stops as they celebrate the 'wearin' of the green.'
