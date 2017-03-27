Escape life's troubles with a day at Escape Salon & Spa

EDWARDSVILLE When you can work in an environment with supportive coworkers, fantastic clientele and an energetic, positive atmosphere, it does not feel like you work a day of your life. The outgoing personalities of its stylists, aestheticians, nail technicians, make-up artists and massage therapists, as well as the comforting, stress-free vibe, has made Escape Salon & Spa , located at 70 Edwardsville Professional Park in Edwardsville , the premier destination for all your beauty needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.