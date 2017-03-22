Edwardsville Township announces senior services network
Supervisor Frank Miles announced Sunday Edwardsville Township's Senior Services Network to connect seniors in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community with information and resources. The Township held a Kick-Off Rally at the Main Street Community Center.
#1 6 hrs ago
Where does troy seniors go for this service?
