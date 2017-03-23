Departure of mixologist dims Downtown...

Departure of mixologist dims Downtown Alton

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: RiverBender.com

Jill Craigie, Manager/Bartender of Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Alton, is moving to the great northwest and Downtown Alton will lose a little of its luster. Jill and her husband Will Craigie, former General Manager & Sommelier at Aeries Resort & Winery in Grafton, Illinois, are fulfilling a plan they made five years ago to start their own business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edwardsville Township announces senior services... Thu TroySenior 2
Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16) Mar 18 Stupidme 5
bars (Feb '10) Mar 13 hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16) Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC