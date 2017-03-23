Departure of mixologist dims Downtown Alton
Jill Craigie, Manager/Bartender of Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge in Downtown Alton, is moving to the great northwest and Downtown Alton will lose a little of its luster. Jill and her husband Will Craigie, former General Manager & Sommelier at Aeries Resort & Winery in Grafton, Illinois, are fulfilling a plan they made five years ago to start their own business.
