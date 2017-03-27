CJD E-Cycling to host upcoming E-Waste Drive April 1
Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those old CRT, projection and console TV's, for a fee, as well as other electronics, off your hands. Join CJD E-Cycling for an upcoming E-Waste Drive at their E-Store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Alton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edwardsville Township announces senior services...
|Mar 23
|TroySenior
|2
|Anyone know Mark Maniaci? (Apr '16)
|Mar 18
|Stupidme
|5
|bars (Feb '10)
|Mar 13
|hardhead
|4
|Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|News Reporter
|10
|House cleaning ,Detailing
|Mar 9
|Jamie
|2
|Bethany Jones
|Feb 27
|Sexy69
|3
|Derek Clark Jr
|Feb '17
|BeautyEyezz6624
|10
Find what you want!
Search Alton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC