CJD E-Cycling to host upcoming E-Waste Drive April 1

Cycling is one of the few businesses in the area that will take those old CRT, projection and console TV's, for a fee, as well as other electronics, off your hands. Join CJD E-Cycling for an upcoming E-Waste Drive at their E-Store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at CJD E-Store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton, Ill.

