City announces demolition plans for local 'eyesore' Alton Cine

Weeds are overtaking the cracks in the parking lot surrounding the former Alton Cine, but the property will not continue its descent into disrepair for much longer, city officials say. Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced the demolition of the theater, which closed in 1998, at the Alton Main Street Alton mayoral candidate forum , held on March 15, 2017.

