Beiser votes to cut perks and pay for politicians

SPRINGFIELD Legislation cosponsored by state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, to prevent pay raises to elected officials and cost of living increases, passed the House last Thursday. "While local families and social services continue to suffer under the budget impasse, elected officials, both in the legislature or in statewide office, should not be receiving any additional perks or raises," Beiser said.

