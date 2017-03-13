Beiser legislation increases penalties on crimes against police officers

SPRINGFIELD In response to an uptick in violence against police officers, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is sponsoring legislation to categorize crimes against law enforcement as hate crimes. "According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 2016 had the largest number of ambush shooting attacks on police officers in more than two decades," Beiser said.

