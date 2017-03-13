Beiser helps seniors save money on th...

Beiser helps seniors save money on their utility bills

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: RiverBender.com

ALTON To help seniors save money on their monthly bill, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, hosted a Utility Bill Clinic with the Citizens Utility Board at Senior Services Plus in Alton last week. "There are many hidden charges and fees on your monthly bills that you don't know about," Beiser said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars (Feb '10) Mon hardhead 4
Zombie Film Shot Here In Alton Mar 11 News Reporter 10
House cleaning ,Detailing Mar 9 Jamie 2
Bethany Jones Feb 27 Sexy69 3
Derek Clark Jr Feb 24 BeautyEyezz6624 10
Catholic Children Home 1950 (Apr '07) Feb '17 Espirit 204
gang stalking Jan '17 dave 5
See all Alton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Madison County was issued at March 14 at 2:41PM CDT

Alton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Alton, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC