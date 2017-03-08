Beiser bill to strengthen safety for student athletes
ALTON To help protect student athletes in Illinois, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, refiled legislation to require background checks if a person wants to be a certified or licensed official for sports under the Illinois High School Association, or IHSA. "Right now, the IHSA doesn't require any background check for the officials they oversee, which can allow someone with a criminal background to be around children," Beiser said.
